Weather forecast: floods, avalanches... Seven departments on alert

After the intense rain of recent hours, six departments were placed on flood alert this Monday until at least Tuesday. The Pyrénées-Atlantiques face a risk of avalanches.

Significant floods were in progress on Monday February 26 in the evening in the Pas-de-Calais department, “and expected tomorrow on the Dronne aval, the Isle aval (33, 24) and the Grand Morin aval (77)”, specified Météo-France in its last bulletin of the day. In detail, in the north of the country, Pas-de-Calais, in Île-de-France, Seine-et-Marne, and in the South-West quarter, Charente-Maritime, Charente, Gironde and Dordogne have been placed on orange alert for floods. While five of them were already on alert, Seine-et-Marne was added to the list of departments on alert for floods this Monday evening.

But a seventh territory has also been placed on orange alert, this time for avalanches. This is the Pyrénées-Atlantiques. During the night from Monday to Tuesday, as well as throughout the day of Tuesday, February 27, "significant quantities of snow will fall on the Pyrenees, above 1,000 meters", warns Météo-France in its 10 p.m. bulletin . The Pyrénées-Atlantiques will be more affected by this snowfall. Result: avalanche activity will increase during the day on Tuesday. Late Monday evening, Météo-France specified that it was already snowing “significantly in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques above 1,100-1,200 meters.” The meteorological service also warned that an extension of strong avalanche activity was possible in the Hautes-Pyrénées, "depending on the zoning of the heaviest snowfall".