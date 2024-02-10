Weather: 6 departments on orange alert for “floods” and “submersion waves”

6 departments are still on orange alert for floods and/or waves-submersion, according to Météo-France this Sunday, February 11.

6 departments are still on orange alert for floods and/or wave-submersion, this Sunday, February 11. In Charente-Maritime, Gironde, in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques and in the Landes, floods are expected, according to Météo-France. At the same time, Ille-et-Vilaine and Manche are placed on wave-submersion alert by Météo-France. The Meteorological Institute warns of “strong waves in a context of high tides.” The cause is the arrival of depression Karlotta, which will circulate "over the south of England and the English Channel". In the early morning, waves of 3 meters are expected at Pierres Noires (Finistère) and up to 2 meters at Noirmoutier (Vendée).

Météo-France had placed the departments of Finistère and Pas-de-Calais on orange flood alert as of Saturday February 10. This vigilance remains in effect all weekend. The institute announces a “flood on the Canche (Pas-de-Calais), and the Laïta (Finistère) during high tides.” “A succession of active disturbances has affected a large part of the country since the start of the week and has generated significant rainfall in the West, North and North-East of the country, causing floods which are slowly spreading in these sectors” , confirms Vigicrues.

The sun is, however, back in the South-East and Languedoc-Roussillon, with a west to north-west wind which will blow up to 90 km/h at peak. Sunday evening, the wind will hit the south of Corsica, with gusts of up to 80 km/h.