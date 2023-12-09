Weather: 4 departments on orange alert for rain-flooding or high water

New bad weather is expected to sweep across France this Sunday, December 10. Four departments have been placed on orange vigilance by Météo France.

The night was calm, but the break was short-lived. “A very active rainy episode” is expected to sweep across the country this Sunday, December 10, according to the latest Météo France bulletin. Isère, Savoie, and Haute-Savoie will be on orange alert for rain-floods from 10 p.m. The Deux-Sèvres department has been on orange alert for floods since 10 a.m.

In these four departments, the disruptions should begin on Sunday evening, around 10 p.m. They were also placed on orange alert for the day on Monday. An event which could have consequences with a “reaction of watercourses and locally mudslides, even landslides”. A lull should occur on Monday, at the end of the day, for Isère, Haute-Savoie and Savoie. Concerning Deux-Sèvres, where Météo France envisages risks of flooding, “overflows will be locally damaging.”