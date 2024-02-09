Weather: 2 departments on orange flood alert on Saturday, wave-submersion alert on Sunday

As the Karlotta depression approaches, strong waves are expected on the Atlantic coast, Météo-France announces.

Double alert for this weekend. Météo-France places the departments of Finistère and Pas-de-Calais on orange flood alert from Saturday February 10. This vigilance remains in effect all weekend. The institute announces a “flood on the Canche (Pas-de-Calais), and the Laïta (Finistère) during high tides.” “A succession of active disturbances has affected a large part of the country since the start of the week and has generated significant rainfall in the West, North and North-East of the country, causing floods which are slowly spreading in these sectors” , confirms Vigicrues.

Furthermore, Météo-France reports "a Mediterranean episode" in the South-East, with "uncertainty about the details of the strongest precipitation accumulations forecast, as well as their location" and invites people to "keep informed of a possible evolution of vigilance regarding this episode", in particular in the departments of Var and Alpes-Maritimes.

On Sunday, 11 departments on the Atlantic coast went into orange wave-submersion vigilance. From the English Channel to the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Météo-France warns of “strong waves in a context of high tides”. The cause is the arrival of depression Karlotta, which will circulate "over the south of England and the English Channel". In the early morning, waves of 3 meters are expected at Pierres Noires (Finistère) and up to 2 meters at Noirmoutier (Vendée).