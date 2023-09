New Zealand kicked off the Rugby World Cup with a legendary Haka!

The Rugby World Cup is launched in the most beautiful way with France - New Zealand. Before this clash and after the anthems, the All Blacks performed their traditional Haka. For the occasion, the Blacks have chosen the most "violent" with the Kapa o Pango. A moment which has already made history since the captain of New Zealand had a traditional weapon in his hand, the video.