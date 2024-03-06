We tested the car of the year 2024, this detail posed a problem for us

This new Renault offers new generation equipment that will not appeal to everyone.

The new Renault Scénic, revealed at the start of the 2023 school year, has already won over with its revisited look. Five months after unveiling its new silhouette, the former minivan turned SUV was named Car of the Year 2024 by a panel of automotive professionals and journalists. It must be said that the Scénic has changed a lot since the first generation left the factory in 1996. Its fifth opus, with a modern and elegant design, has many tricks up its sleeve. Especially since it benefits from the latest generation of equipment likely to satisfy potential future buyers.

Its digital central rearview mirror, already seen on the new electric Mégane, is one. But, unlike other options, such as the 360° camera to make maneuvering easier, this new kind of retro will not only make people happy. Unlike a traditional rearview mirror, which is nothing other than a mirror, to see what is happening at the rear of the vehicle, the digital rearview mirror sends back the images taken by a small camera. In this new fully electric Scénic, it has been placed inside the passenger compartment, which is ingenious since weather conditions, particularly rain, do not affect the quality of the image. This one is particularly clear, as if we were looking at a surveillance screen.

But then what’s the problem? It is through use that we realize that there is a problem. Tested at the beginning of March in Spain during tests reserved for the press, this new generation mirror did not catch our eye. Or rather yes, but not in the good sense of the word. Shifting your gaze from the road to the rearview mirror is very unpleasant, to the point of giving the impression for a few moments of feeling slightly dizzy or like motion sickness.

This did not bother everyone, but several experts present on this test felt this unpleasant sensation. It seems possible that everyone's vision adapts more or less well to the image of the high definition camera which, moreover, somewhat modifies the perception of distances to the vehicles behind. Fortunately, for those who mind, it is possible to easily switch back to a traditional rearview mirror. A tab located behind the rectangular housing, the same as when switching from day mode to night mode, allows you to switch back to a classic rearview mirror and its good old mirror. Phew!

Everyone will have their opinion on this new technology, already proven by certain manufacturers, including on exterior mirrors as was the case with Audi, one of the pioneers in this area. Regardless, it is worth remembering the importance of using a car's central rearview mirror. It allows the driver to keep an eye on vehicles following them through the rear window without having to turn around. This is particularly valuable for facilitating maneuvers, whether changing lanes safely or when performing a gap.