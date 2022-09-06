Watch your bank account, a tax transfer may be coming!

You may be affected by the transfer made from Tuesday, September 6 by the tax authorities. What is this amount and why are you being reimbursed (or not)? Here are all the explanations.

Good news in this 2nd week of September, you may be reimbursed by taxes! How to know? Simply by consulting your account statement online. You may see a curious title appear: "REMB.EXCD.IMPOT". The tax authorities started the operation this Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Do not panic, your withholding tax is not in question and it is not an error by your tax office. Taxes actually make a refund of the TV license fee. This tax was indeed abolished this summer under the purchasing power law voted by Parliament.

Not all taxpayers are affected, so you may not see this transfer arrive in your bank account. Only monthly tax households that are no longer liable for housing tax are affected by this good news for their budget. No action is to be taken on their part. As a reminder, the amount of the TV license fee was 138 euros in mainland France and 88 euros overseas. The abolition of the housing tax will be fully effective in 2023 after two years marked by a gradual abolition. This year, the last taxable households will already benefit from a partial relief according to a ceiling established according to their income.