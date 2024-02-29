War in Ukraine: why is Macron summoning opposition leaders?

The “situation in Ukraine” should be at the heart of this meeting which will be held on Thursday March 7 in the format of the “Saint-Denis meetings”.

The invitations have been sent. Two years after the start of the war in Ukraine and a few days after causing an outcry by affirming that it was not excluded that Western troops could in the future be sent to Ukraine, Le Figaro revealed this Friday that Emmanuel Macron wants to discuss Ukraine with all French political forces. “The president will receive on Thursday March 7 at 10:30 a.m. all the party leaders with a group in Parliament in a ‘Saint-Denis meetings’ format dedicated to the situation in Ukraine,” the Élysée confirmed with Le Figaro.

If the national daily specifies that the Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, will be there, BFMTV claims to have had confirmation of the arrival of the president of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella. The news channel also suggests that other party leaders should also respond.

If for the moment little other information has been made public concerning this meeting, the organization of this event takes place in a context of electoral campaign, with the European elections which will be held next June, but also while Emmanuel Macron called for a debate to be organized in Parliament soon, followed by a vote on the question of support for kyiv. Remember that at a time when the President of the Republic does not have an absolute majority in the National Assembly, meetings with party leaders are regularly organized. A way to take the pulse of the opposition.