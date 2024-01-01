War in Ukraine: new Russian strikes in kyiv, Putin's response continues

This Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Russian army carried out a series of attacks targeting kyiv and its region. Several people have lost their lives and thousands of Ukrainians are now without electricity.

Vladimir Putin's response is getting organized. The Russian president had promised to "intensify" the strikes after the historic bombing of the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday, causing the death of 25 people including 5 children, it has now been done. This Tuesday, January 2, 2024, around ten powerful explosions were heard in kyiv according to journalists from Agence France-Presse. Bombings that shook buildings in the city center, but not only that.

The mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, indeed reported numerous explosions in the Ukrainian capital this Tuesday. And this response from Vladimir Putin has already done damage. At least four people were killed this Tuesday morning in these massive bombings according to the Ukrainian army. A woman died of her injuries in an ambulance, a couple was killed in the kyiv region and a fourth person died near Kharkiv according to regional authorities. Also, drones have been detected in the city's airspace. 35 of them, Iranian-made Shaheds launched by the Kremlin, were shot down by the Ukrainian army. This Tuesday, more than 250,000 people are without electricity in kyiv and its region after Russian strikes which seriously damaged the area's electricity network.

In total, this Tuesday morning, 99 missiles of various types were fired at Ukraine, 72 of which were shot down by air defense, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army Valery Zalouzhny told Telegram. Ukrainian forces “destroyed 72 aerial targets,” including 10 Kinjal hypersonic missiles and three Kalibre cruise missiles as well as 59 Kh-101, Kh-555 and Kh-55 cruise projectiles. Not far away, the operational command of the Polish army decided to activate two pairs of F-16 fighters and a tanker plane to "ensure the security of Polish airspace" in the face of the threat of recent bombings.