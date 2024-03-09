Wales - France: lineups, predictions... all the match information

For the 4th day of the 6 Nations Tournament, France challenges Wales at the Principality Stadium. Captain Grégory Alldritt is back for this shock.

And now the rebound? Held pitifully in check against the Italian team (13-13), a fortnight ago in Lille, the French XV must get its head above water to avoid a smoldering crisis since the elimination of the cup of the World 2023. A success for this 4th day of the 6 Nations Tournament would allow the Blues to almost guarantee a place on the podium of the best European nations.

To relaunch a positive dynamic, Fabien Galthié and his staff decided to shake up their habits. Since the former scrum half of the XV of France took over, the players knew the team composition from the start of the week. This time, the coach and his deputies have confused the cards: “We adapted the method and the way it worked because we wanted to see the state of form, the energy that was emanating from the team before making final choices , admitted the co-coach of the conquest and specific tasks Laurent Sempéré. Usually, we had more readability and comfort in clearing a composition. This week, there was more competition between the players. We want to maintain the group alive. It's not a decision in reaction, but Fabien was talking about "the hearts of men". We also wanted to see during the week what that could give."

After trusting his base of executives, Fabien Galthié decided to open the group to new people like Nicolas Depoortère, Léo Barré and even Emmanuel Meafou. A new lease of life to overcome the disappointment of the World Cup? Enough to give greater interest to this Wales - France!

As part of this 4th day, the 6 Nations Tournament offers a Wales – France clash. This game will kick off at 4:00 p.m. at the Principality Stadium this Sunday, March 10.

As is the case with all posters for the 6 Nations Tournament, you will have one and only choice to see this Wales - France. This poster will be broadcast by France Télévisions. You will therefore have to tune into France 2.

To follow Wales - France streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. You will have to register, free of charge, to the france.tv platform. With this registration, you will subsequently be able to join France 2.