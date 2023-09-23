Wales - Australia: on which channel to follow the Group C clash?

Wales faces Australia this Sunday September 24 in a match that is already decisive for the rest of this 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Wales have started their 2023 World Cup well with a full card and 10 points taken in two matches. The Red Dragons first beat Fiji to the wire (32-26) before getting rid of the Portuguese trap (28-8). Warren Gatland's players could therefore take a big step towards the quarter-finals.

But on the other hand, Australia is in a more uncomfortable situation and is approaching this poster with its back to the wall. Indeed, the Wallabies lost to Fiji in the previous meeting (15-22). However, Eddie Jones' players started the competition with a success against Georgia (35-15). Victory is therefore imperative for the double world champions. “Look, there are ten times more people than usual at the press conference because people smell the blood. That makes it all the more exciting,” said Eddie Jones, who has the pressure on his shoulders. .

The Wales - Australia match will start at 9 p.m. this Sunday, September 24. It will take place at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

It is TF1 which will broadcast this poster of Group C of the 2023 Rugby World Cup between Wales and Australia. Wayne Barnes will be the referee.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this Wales – Australia. Indeed, MyCanal and MyTf1 will also broadcast the match via their digital platform.

Warren Gatland has not made it difficult to compose his starting XV and is lining up the same one that won against Fiji during the first Welsh meeting in this 2023 Rugby World Cup. Here it is: Liam Williams - Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams - (o) Dan Biggar, (m) Gareth Davies - Aaron Wainwright, Taulupe Faletau, Jac Morgan (c) - Adam Beard, Will Rowlands - Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis.

For his part, Eddie Jones decided to do without Carter Gordon for this meeting after he had been in difficulty against Fiji. Ben Donaldson replaces him. Here is the Wallabies starting XV: Andrew Kellaway - Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete - (o) Ben Donaldson, (m) Tate McDermott - Robert Leota, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper - Richard Arnold, Nick Frost - James Slipper, David Porecki (cap.), Angus Bell.

On sports betting sites, the odds are particularly tight. Indeed, on Betclic, Wales is at 1.95 like Australia! The draw is at 25. On Unibet, the two teams are at 1.96 and the draw is at 25.50.