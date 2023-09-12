Vuelta 2023: Roglic takes off at Angliru, Jumbo hat-trick! Complete ranking

Roglic triumphed at the top of the legendary slopes of Angliru ahead of Vingegaard and Kuss. Another hat-trick for Jumbo Visma.

Roglic is ahead of Vingegaard at the top of the Angliru on this 17th stage of the Vuelta! Earlier in the day, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) set off on a long adventure with his teammate Mattia Cattaneo. He took the lead at the summit of the Alto de la Colladiella then the Alto del Cordal to consolidate his jersey as best climber, before starting the ascent of the formidable Angliru with a 1'20 lead over the peloton. In this 13.1km long pass at 9.4% (with passages at almost 20%), the Belgian held out for a long time but was inevitably caught 5 kilometers from the finish by the favorites. As expected, the final explanation took place between the Jumbo Visma who signed a new hat-trick! Sepp Kuss, third in the stage, saves the red jersey on his birthday and maintains a 13-second lead over Jonas Vingegaard.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) finished fourth in the stage and did very well in the General Classification, moving up to 5th place. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), 6th overall before the stage, had attacked on the first pass of the day but was caught and then dropped by the peloton at the foot of Angliru. He lost big today and fell out of the top 10. Tomorrow, the last mountain stage of this Vuelta will arrive at Puerto de la Cruz de Linares, which will be crossed twice during the day. Perhaps the last opportunity for Vingegaard to overthrow the Vuelta.

