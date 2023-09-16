Vuelta 2023: Kuss wins the Vuelta. The complete ranking

Jumbo-Visma's Sepp Kuss is expected to win the Tour of Spain on Sunday September 17 after the 21st stage of the Vuelta. The rider secured his place on the podium with Vingegaard and Roglic.

[Updated September 17 at 6:23 p.m.] The Tour of Spain ends on Sunday September 17 in Madrid. Barring a major incident, the American Sepp Kuss, red jersey, should win. He will beat his two teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic for an unprecedented hat-trick for Jumbo-Visma. The first three places had been secured the day before, at the end of the 20th stage which crowned Wout Poels. For his part, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel was elected superfighter of this Vuelta 2023. Title holder, he cracked during the Col du Tourmalet stage and lost hope of shining in the general classification, underlines France info. He ends the 2023 edition with three stage victories and the best climber jersey.

Stage classification and general classification

Here is the stage classification and the general classification of the Vuelta, updated at the end of each stage:

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 78th edition, the start of the Tour of Spain has been scheduled for August 26, from Barcelona, ​​capital of Catalonia, more than a month after the arrival of the Tour de France (July 23). The finish of the Tour of Spain was set three weeks later, on September 17, in Madrid.

Holder of the TV rights for the French and Italian classics but also for the three grand tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group has been appointed to broadcast all of the stages of the 2023 Tour of Spain on its channels.

Here is the start list for the Vuelta 2023 with the competing teams and the list of riders on the starting line.

A route marked by the mountains and which leaves little room for mass arrivals... Here are the details of the Tour of Spain 2023 route with the full map:

After a 14-kilometer team time trial from the seaside of the Barcelona city, the Tour of Spain will end at the Zarzuela Hippodrome in Madrid. The list of steps: