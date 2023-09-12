Vuelta 2023: 17th stage at Angliru, Vingegaard to dethrone Kuss? Profile and ranking

Jonas Vingegaard won on Tuesday in Bejes and took more than a minute from Sepp Kuss. Today, the arrival at Angliru could change the Vuelta.

After Jonas Vingegaard's victory yesterday, red jersey Sepp Kuss sees the Dane move back to 29 seconds in the General Classification, and Primoz Roglic is 1'33 behind. The three riders of the Jumbo Visma could once again fight for the final victory today, with the legendary finish at the Alto de l'Angliru. This pass, 13.1km long at 9.4% (with passages at almost 20%), will inevitably crown the strongest. Sepp Kuss will have to resist the attacks of Jonas Vingegaard, who seems determined to achieve the Tour-Vuelta double without giving his faithful lieutenant any favors. Primoz Roglic, winner of the Giro this year, is still in ambush, but he will also have to watch Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) who is only a minute behind him and will want to get on the podium.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), far in the General Classification, will undoubtedly try to embark on a distant breakaway. He will want to take the points at the top of the Alto de la Colladiella and the Alto del Cordal, classified in the first category, to consolidate his jersey as best climber. Not sure that the Jumbo Visma will let the leading men win the stage, but the Belgian will play his luck boldly, with or without the favorites. We could also find the French Romain Bardet (DSM Firmenich) and Lenny Martinez (Groupama FDJ) in a breakaway, they who showed themselves strong on certain mountain stages.

Here is the stage classification and the general classification of the Vuelta, updated at the end of each stage:

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 78th edition, the start of the Tour of Spain has been scheduled for August 26, from Barcelona, ​​capital of Catalonia, more than a month after the arrival of the Tour de France (July 23). The finish of the Tour of Spain was set three weeks later, on September 17, in Madrid.

Holder of the TV rights for the French and Italian classics but also for the three grand tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group has been appointed to broadcast all of the stages of the 2023 Tour of Spain on its channels.

Here is the start list for the Vuelta 2023 with the competing teams and the list of riders on the starting line.

A route marked by the mountains and which leaves little room for mass arrivals... Here are the details of the Tour of Spain 2023 route with the full map:

After a 14-kilometer team time trial from the seaside of the Barcelona city, the Tour of Spain will end at the Zarzuela Hippodrome in Madrid. The list of steps: