Vuelta 2022: time, stage 6 TV channel, Molard in red, ranking

VUELTA. Sixth stage of the Tour of Spain this Thursday August 25 with a 180 kilometer long stage between Bilbao and Ascensión al Pico Jano.

[Updated August 25, 2022 at 10:18 a.m.] The Vuelta favorites will be expected this Thursday August 25 with the first summit finish at Pico Jano, a 13 kilometer long climb that will follow the Col de Brenes, also classified in 1st category. The stage will once again be followed on Eurosport from 2:30 p.m. New red jersey for this Tour of Spain, Rudy Molard savored once the line was crossed on Wednesday August 25. "It's a big day for me! I've been thinking about it since yesterday. I wasn't very far in the general standings. I told my teammates that it was possible to take the red jersey today and I I did, it's a great feeling. Jake [Stewart] was so strong today. He drove for me and at the end he had an opening to attack. In the final, I was waiting for him because I knew he could win the stage in the sprint. With Soler taking the win, it was good for me, for the jersey, he took the bonuses. I was in a perfect position and we got the red… It's great! I just had to keep up with [Fred Wright]. He was very strong and I knew he's very fast in the sprint. When Nikias Arndt and Daryl Impey came back, that was also a good thing because they're fast. I stressed until the end. It means a lot. Last year, I had left the race with a serious accident. I did not know if I was going to be able to return to my best level. to. A year later, I'm the leader. I really struggled this winter with several weeks without sport. You always have to believe in it!"

On the other hand, if the smile is present on Rudy Molard, this is not completely the case on Julian Alaphilippe, distanced since the start of this Vuelta. "It's logical that it takes a while before he gets back to his level. He spent a week at home because of the Covid after the Tour de Wallonie and it cost him energy. It's True he wasn't 100% yesterday (Tuesday) but I won't draw too many conclusions from today's stage as there was nothing left to win. Will he be able to win a stage? There are not many chances for him. Yesterday (Tuesday) was one and we gave him a chance. And in the next few weeks the general classification with Evenepoel will be the priority", explained Wilfried Peeters .

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 77th edition, the Tour of Spain started on Friday August 19 with a team time trial in Utrecht, in the Netherlands where the first three stages of the Tour took place. After three weeks of racing, the final stage is scheduled for Sunday September 11 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Withdrawn from the Tour de France after a terrible injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 24, 2022, Julian Alaphilippe will participate in his second Tour of Spain after 2017. The reigning double world champion will resume competition after a long streak of training on the Tour de Wallonie (July 23-27), then will continue with the Clasica San Sebastian (July 30) and the Tour de l'Ain (August 9-11). Vuelta title holder Primoz Roglic will also be present in Utrecht on August 19 to defend his three titles in a row.

Winner of the Giro this year, Jai Hindley rested well before a busy end to the season. Before competing in the world championships (September 18-25), the Australian from the Bora-Hansgrohe team will compete in the Tour of Spain for the second time in his career after 2018. When he was to start the Vuelta, the leader of the UAE Emirates formation Tadej Pogacar is finally absent while his teammate João Almeida should lead the team. Some riders will also aim for the general position like Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) or Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Holder of the TV rights to the French and Italian classics as well as the three major tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group broadcasts all the stages of the Tour of Spain 2022 on its channels.

Twenty-one stages are on the program for this Vuelta 2022, from Friday August 19, 2022 to Sunday September 11, 2022. After having contested three stages in the Netherlands, including a team time trial, the peloton will have a day of rest before arriving in Spain where the riders will be offered 6 flat stages (including 2 summit finishes), 7 mountain stages, 4 hilly stages and 1 individual time trial and another by team.