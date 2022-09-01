Vuelta 2022: time, channel, profile of the 12th stage, Evenepoel in red, the classification

VUELTA. 12th stage of the Tour of Spain this Thursday September 1st with the return of the mountain and a finish at the top of the Peñas Blancas.

[Updated August 31, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.] After a relatively calm stage for the favorites of this Tour of Spain, the mountains are already making their comeback with a finish at the top of Peñas Blancas after 193 kilometers of racing for this 11th stage of the Vuelta. If Remco Evenepoel seems to be untouchable, the Belgian will now have to make the French and world champion Julian Alaphilippe, victim of a dislocation of the elbow during the 10th stage of this Tour of Spain.

But after his demonstration on the clock, one wonders what can still happen to Remco Evenepoel not to win his first Grand Tour. The Covid? This is really a fear for the Quick Step rider since there are already 20 riders who have abandoned the race since the start of the race, including Simon Yates, 5th overall and Pavel Sivakov, 8th, the list : Dan Hoole (Trek-Segafredo), Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Jaakko Hanninen (AG2R Citroën), Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën), Mark Donovan (Team DSM), Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic), Pieter Serry (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious), Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma), José Herrada (Cofidis), Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal), Jarrid Drizners (Lotto Soudal), Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Pau Miquel (Kern Pharma), Roger Adria (Kern Pharma), Hector Carretero (Kern Pharma).

Discover with us, every day, the classification of the Tour of Spain 2022 with the general classification at each end of the stage and the gaps between the different riders.

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 77th edition, the Tour of Spain started on Friday August 19 with a team time trial in Utrecht, in the Netherlands where the first three stages of the Tour took place. After three weeks of racing, the final stage is scheduled for Sunday September 11 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Withdrawn from the Tour de France after a terrible injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 24, 2022, Julian Alaphilippe will participate in his second Tour of Spain after 2017. The reigning double world champion will resume competition after a long streak of training on the Tour de Wallonie (July 23-27), then will continue with the Clasica San Sebastian (July 30) and the Tour de l'Ain (August 9-11). Vuelta title holder Primoz Roglic will also be present in Utrecht on August 19 to defend his three titles in a row.

Winner of the Giro this year, Jai Hindley rested well before a busy end to the season. Before competing in the world championships (September 18-25), the Australian from the Bora-Hansgrohe team will compete in the Tour of Spain for the second time in his career after 2018. When he was to start the Vuelta, the leader of the UAE Emirates formation Tadej Pogacar is finally absent while his teammate João Almeida should lead the team. Some riders will also aim for the general position like Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) or Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Holder of the TV rights to the French and Italian classics as well as the three major tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group broadcasts all the stages of the Tour of Spain 2022 on its channels.

Twenty-one stages are on the program for this Vuelta 2022, from Friday August 19, 2022 to Sunday September 11, 2022. After having contested three stages in the Netherlands, including a team time trial, the peloton will have a day of rest before arriving in Spain where the riders will be offered 6 flat stages (including 2 summit finishes), 7 mountain stages, 4 hilly stages and 1 individual time trial and another by team.