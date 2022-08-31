Vuelta 2022: time and profile of the 11th stage, the classification

VUELTA. After Remco Evenepoel's demonstration in the time trial, a more classic stage returns this Wednesday.

[Updated Aug 31, 2022 10:30 a.m.] Sprinters back? After the time trial which saw the demonstration of Vuelta leader Remco Evenepoel, a relatively flat stage is on the program with 191 kilometers between ElPozo Alimentación and Cabo de Gata. The departure is scheduled at 12:51 p.m. for an arrival around 5:30 p.m. After the abandonment of Sam Bennett, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) or even Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) are the favorites of the day.

Overall, the favorites should stay warm all day. Largely beaten by Evenepoel, Primoz Roglic still believes his chances before the end of this Tour of Spain. "Remco is walking on water at the moment, but the race is long, and as I said I am happy and proud of my level. We will see day by day, the important thing is to stay in shape, in a piece (note: Sepp Kuss and Edoardo Affini have already left the race, sick). You have to watch for opportunities: they will come. I would have been happy if Remco had not been so good, but he did not need to prove that he could be".

Discover with us, every day, the classification of the Tour of Spain 2022 with the general classification at each end of the stage and the gaps between the different riders.

1. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) 34h02'32''2.

2. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 2'41"

3. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 3'03"

4. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) at 3'55"

5. Simon Yates (BikeExchange - Jayco) at 4'50"

6. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) at 4'53"

7. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 6'45"

8. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) at 6'50"

9. Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) at 7'06"

10. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) at 7'37"

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 77th edition, the Tour of Spain started on Friday August 19 with a team time trial in Utrecht, in the Netherlands where the first three stages of the Tour took place. After three weeks of racing, the final stage is scheduled for Sunday September 11 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Withdrawn from the Tour de France after a terrible injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 24, 2022, Julian Alaphilippe will participate in his second Tour of Spain after 2017. The reigning double world champion will resume competition after a long streak of training on the Tour de Wallonie (July 23-27), then will continue with the Clasica San Sebastian (July 30) and the Tour de l'Ain (August 9-11). Vuelta title holder Primoz Roglic will also be present in Utrecht on August 19 to defend his three titles in a row.

Winner of the Giro this year, Jai Hindley rested well before a busy end to the season. Before competing in the world championships (September 18-25), the Australian from the Bora-Hansgrohe team will compete in the Tour of Spain for the second time in his career after 2018. When he was to start the Vuelta, the leader of the UAE Emirates formation Tadej Pogacar is finally absent while his teammate João Almeida should lead the team. Some riders will also aim for the general position like Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) or Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Holder of the TV rights to the French and Italian classics as well as the three major tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group broadcasts all the stages of the Tour of Spain 2022 on its channels.

Twenty-one stages are on the program for this Vuelta 2022, from Friday August 19, 2022 to Sunday September 11, 2022. After having contested three stages in the Netherlands, including a team time trial, the peloton will have a day of rest before arriving in Spain where the riders will be offered 6 flat stages (including 2 summit finishes), 7 mountain stages, 4 hilly stages and 1 individual time trial and another by team.