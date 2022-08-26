Vuelta 2022: the profile of the day's stage, Evenepoel already in red, the classification

VUELTA. Author of a big number during the first mountain stage, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel already has the red tunic of leader.

[Updated 25th August 2022 5.30pm] It was the first big meeting for the Vuelta favorites and Remco Evenepoel responded perfectly and even stunned the Vuelta by inflicting over a minute on all the favorites of this Tour of Spain, including the triple title holder Primoz Roglic. "I'm very happy and proud to be a leader. It's a dream come true. That's why I worked hard. What I show today (Thursday) is maybe to be one of my greatest accomplishments on a bike. Especially uphill, it's a solid performance. It really is a dream come true. It's what we're here for. We can only be proud of what we showed as a team. Hopefully I can keep that good feeling," explained the Belgian.

Now it's time for a stage for adventurers this Friday, August 26th. On the program, 90 kilometers between Camargo and Cistierna completely flat, with the exception of the long and rolling ascent of Puerto de San Glorio (22.4 km at 5.5%), the summit of which will be located 65 kilometers from the arrival. If a breakaway could go to the end, the sprinters could still be there.

Discover with us, every day, the classification of the Tour of Spain 2022 with the general classification at each end of the stage and the gaps between the different riders.

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 77th edition, the Tour of Spain started on Friday August 19 with a team time trial in Utrecht, in the Netherlands where the first three stages of the Tour took place. After three weeks of racing, the final stage is scheduled for Sunday September 11 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Withdrawn from the Tour de France after a terrible injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 24, 2022, Julian Alaphilippe will participate in his second Tour of Spain after 2017. The reigning double world champion will resume competition after a long streak of training on the Tour de Wallonie (July 23-27), then will continue with the Clasica San Sebastian (July 30) and the Tour de l'Ain (August 9-11). Vuelta title holder Primoz Roglic will also be present in Utrecht on August 19 to defend his three titles in a row.

Winner of the Giro this year, Jai Hindley rested well before a busy end to the season. Before competing in the world championships (September 18-25), the Australian from the Bora-Hansgrohe team will compete in the Tour of Spain for the second time in his career after 2018. When he was to start the Vuelta, the leader of the UAE Emirates formation Tadej Pogacar is finally absent while his teammate João Almeida should lead the team. Some riders will also aim for the general position like Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) or Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Holder of the TV rights to the French and Italian classics as well as the three major tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group broadcasts all the stages of the Tour of Spain 2022 on its channels.

Twenty-one stages are on the program for this Vuelta 2022, from Friday August 19, 2022 to Sunday September 11, 2022. After having contested three stages in the Netherlands, including a team time trial, the peloton will have a day of rest before arriving in Spain where the riders will be offered 6 flat stages (including 2 summit finishes), 7 mountain stages, 4 hilly stages and 1 individual time trial and another by team.