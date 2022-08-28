Vuelta 2022: stage 9 profile, channel, favorites... All the info!

VUELTA. Sunday August 28, 2022, stage 9 of the Tour of Spain 2022. Will Remco Evenepoel keep his red leader's jersey? We take stock of all the information from the Vuelta.

[Updated August 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.] On Sunday August 28, 2022, the cyclists participate in the 9th of the Vuelta 2022. This new day on the Tour of Spain promises to be spectacular. On the program: a stage of 171.4 kilometers with five passes on the program between Villaviciosa and Les Praeres. The new arrival at the top could upset the classification of the best climber. For now, the winner of the previous day's stage, Jay Vine, has taken the white jersey at blue weights, rising to the top of the six climbs of the day.

Saturday August 27, the eighth stage of the Vuelta 2022 kept all its promises. At the end of the 153.6 kilometer race, it was the Australian Jay Vine who was able to raise his arms at the finish line. This is already the second victory for the rider from Alpecin-Deceuninck on this Tour of Spain 2022. In second place, we find Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates). Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) completes the top three of the day. For his part, Remco Evenepoel ensured in the various climbs of the day. The Belgian keeps his red jersey as leader in the general classification. He is ahead of Enric Mas (28 seconds) and Primoz Roglic (1 minute and 1 second).

Discover with us, every day, the classification of the Tour of Spain 2022 with the general classification at each end of the stage and the gaps between the different riders.

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 77th edition, the Tour of Spain started on Friday August 19 with a team time trial in Utrecht, in the Netherlands where the first three stages of the Tour took place. After three weeks of racing, the final stage is scheduled for Sunday September 11 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Withdrawn from the Tour de France after a terrible injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 24, 2022, Julian Alaphilippe will participate in his second Tour of Spain after 2017. The reigning double world champion will resume competition after a long streak of training on the Tour de Wallonie (July 23-27), then will continue with the Clasica San Sebastian (July 30) and the Tour de l'Ain (August 9-11). Vuelta title holder Primoz Roglic will also be present in Utrecht on August 19 to defend his three titles in a row.

Winner of the Giro this year, Jai Hindley rested well before a busy end to the season. Before competing in the world championships (September 18-25), the Australian from the Bora-Hansgrohe team will compete in the Tour of Spain for the second time in his career after 2018. When he was to start the Vuelta, the leader of the UAE Emirates formation Tadej Pogacar is finally absent while his teammate João Almeida should lead the team. Some riders will also aim for the general position like Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) or Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Holder of the TV rights to the French and Italian classics as well as the three major tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group broadcasts all the stages of the Tour of Spain 2022 on its channels.

Twenty-one stages are on the program for this Vuelta 2022, from Friday August 19, 2022 to Sunday September 11, 2022. After having contested three stages in the Netherlands, including a team time trial, the peloton will have a day of rest before arriving in Spain where the riders will be offered 6 flat stages (including 2 summit finishes), 7 mountain stages, 4 hilly stages and 1 individual time trial and another by team.