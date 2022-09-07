Vuelta 2022: Roglic abandonment! The profile of the 17th stage and the classification

VUELTA. New arrival at the top this Wednesday, September 7 for the 17th stage of the Tour of Spain, marked by the abandonment of Primoz Roglic.

[Updated September 7, 2022 10:01 AM] It's over for Primoz Roglic! After a spectacular panache in the final of the 16th stage, the leader of the Jumbo Visma fell heavily. After announcing superficial injuries, the Slovenian was finally forced to retire on Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, Roglic will not be at the start of Stage 17 following his crash yesterday. Thank you for all the beautiful moments experienced on this Vuelta. We were ambitious for this end of the race. Heal quickly, champion!” launches his team on the networks. According to the organizers, Primoz Roglic suffers from elbow, hip, knee and rib injuries on the right side.

This Wednesday, September 7, the runners will arrive at the top of the Monasterio de Tentudía after a 160 kilometer long stage. If the favorites could play for victory by engaging in a small battle during the final ascent at 5.6% on average, the route of the day seems to be above all conducive to a long breakaway with a succession of small climbs and descents while throughout this 17th stage.

Discover with us, every day, the classification of the Tour of Spain 2022 with the general classification at each end of the stage and the gaps between the different riders.

1. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and 56h40'49''

2. Enric Mas (Movistar) at 2'01''

3. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) at 4'49''

4. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) at 5'16''

5. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) at 5'24''

6. Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 7'00''

7. Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) à 7'05''

8. Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen Team) at 8'57''

9. Jai Hindley (Bora – Hansgrohe) at 11'36''

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 77th edition, the Tour of Spain started on Friday August 19 with a team time trial in Utrecht, in the Netherlands where the first three stages of the Tour took place. After three weeks of racing, the final stage is scheduled for Sunday September 11 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Withdrawn from the Tour de France after a terrible injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 24, 2022, Julian Alaphilippe will participate in his second Tour of Spain after 2017. The reigning double world champion will resume competition after a long streak of training on the Tour de Wallonie (July 23-27), then will continue with the Clasica San Sebastian (July 30) and the Tour de l'Ain (August 9-11). Vuelta title holder Primoz Roglic will also be present in Utrecht on August 19 to defend his three titles in a row.

Winner of the Giro this year, Jai Hindley rested well before a busy end to the season. Before competing in the world championships (September 18-25), the Australian from the Bora-Hansgrohe team will compete in the Tour of Spain for the second time in his career after 2018. When he was to start the Vuelta, the leader of the UAE Emirates formation Tadej Pogacar is finally absent while his teammate João Almeida should lead the team. Some riders will also aim for the general position like Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) or Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Holder of the TV rights to the French and Italian classics as well as the three major tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group broadcasts all the stages of the Tour of Spain 2022 on its channels.

Twenty-one stages are on the program for this Vuelta 2022, from Friday August 19, 2022 to Sunday September 11, 2022. After having contested three stages in the Netherlands, including a team time trial, the peloton will have a day of rest before arriving in Spain where the riders will be offered 6 flat stages (including 2 summit finishes), 7 mountain stages, 4 hilly stages and 1 individual time trial and another by team.