Vuelta 2022: profile of the 16th stage and the classification

VUELTA. After a rest day, the riders of the Tour of Spain will cover 189 kilometers between Sanlúcar de Barrameda - Tomares.

[Updated September 5, 2022 at 11:09 a.m.] Before the final wrap-up in this Vuelta 2022, the sprinters have one last chance to shine before, of course, the very last stage of this Tour of Spain scheduled for Madrid this Sunday. 189 kilometers long between Sanlúcar de Barrameda and Tomares, this stage does not present a single difficulty over the entire route.

After a day of rest, the favorites are waiting for the last climbs to fight for the final victory. Asked yesterday about his state of form, Remco Evenepoel notably returned to his fall. "After the fall, I could barely stand up on the pedals. As a result, I lost a lot of time on Saturday, but it wasn't excessive either," the Wolfpack rider told a conference on Monday. virtual press, before talking about its two main rivals. "Roglic and Mas are doing well. On Saturday it was Roglic who was the best, and yesterday (Sunday) it was Mas. But as Mas was quite far from me overall, I didn't follow him. began to ride at my own pace because I was afraid of exceeding my limits. In the end, after a hard day like this, I limited the loss of time well. This arrival above 2,500 meters was a good test. As we went up it got more difficult. I didn't explode after responding to a few attacks, that gives me confidence for the future."

Discover with us, every day, the classification of the Tour of Spain 2022 with the general classification at each end of the stage and the gaps between the different riders.

1. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and 56h40'49''

2. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) at 1'34''

3. Enric Mas (Movistar) at 2'01''

4. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) at 4'49''

5. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) at 5'16''

6. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) at 5'24''

7. Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 7'00''

8. Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) à 7'05''

9. Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen Team) at 8'57''

10. Jai Hindley (Bora – Hansgrohe) at 11'36''

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 77th edition, the Tour of Spain started on Friday August 19 with a team time trial in Utrecht, in the Netherlands where the first three stages of the Tour took place. After three weeks of racing, the final stage is scheduled for Sunday September 11 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Withdrawn from the Tour de France after a terrible injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 24, 2022, Julian Alaphilippe will participate in his second Tour of Spain after 2017. The reigning double world champion will resume competition after a long streak of training on the Tour de Wallonie (July 23-27), then will continue with the Clasica San Sebastian (July 30) and the Tour de l'Ain (August 9-11). Vuelta title holder Primoz Roglic will also be present in Utrecht on August 19 to defend his three titles in a row.

Winner of the Giro this year, Jai Hindley rested well before a busy end to the season. Before competing in the world championships (September 18-25), the Australian from the Bora-Hansgrohe team will compete in the Tour of Spain for the second time in his career after 2018. When he was to start the Vuelta, the leader of the UAE Emirates formation Tadej Pogacar is finally absent while his teammate João Almeida should lead the team. Some riders will also aim for the general position like Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) or Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Holder of the TV rights to the French and Italian classics as well as the three major tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group broadcasts all the stages of the Tour of Spain 2022 on its channels.

Twenty-one stages are on the program for this Vuelta 2022, from Friday August 19, 2022 to Sunday September 11, 2022. After having contested three stages in the Netherlands, including a team time trial, the peloton will have a day of rest before arriving in Spain where the riders will be offered 6 flat stages (including 2 summit finishes), 7 mountain stages, 4 hilly stages and 1 individual time trial and another by team.