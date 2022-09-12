Vuelta 2022 : Evenepoel triomphe, le classification final

VUELTA. For the first time in his career, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel wins a Grand Tour. The final general classification.

Announced as one of the favorites of this Tour of Spain, Remco Evenepoel responded well to win his very first Grand Tour. "I don't know what's going on in my head and in my body right now. It's unbelievable. All the criticism and the bad comments that I received after last year, I think I responded to it with my pedals. I've worked so hard to come here in the best shape possible. Winning this Vuelta now is just amazing. It's actually the first Grand Tour I've started in good health. I'm really happy to be the first to win a Grand Tour for Patrick Lefevere as manager and for Belgium, for my country, for my teammates, for my parents, for my fiancée… I have been away from home for so many days, so many weeks, so many months. And it's all thanks to them too," Evenepoel thanked.

In the overall standings, he is ahead of the Spaniard Mas, satisfied with this place. "We tried, but we couldn't gain a lot of time in the mountain stages. I still have to improve for the time trial. In the mountain stages I didn't lose much. I am very happy with the team. We did a nice Vuelta. It is now the third time that I have been second in the Tour of Spain, but this one is special for me because I had a difficult time. I want to thank everyone who believed in me, especially the team."

Discover with us, every day, the classification of the Tour of Spain 2022 with the general classification at each end of the stage and the gaps between the different riders.

1. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) 78h00'12''

2. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 02'05''

3. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) at 05'08'

4. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) at 05'56''

5. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 07'16''

6. Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) à 07'56''

7. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) at 07'57''

8. Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen Team) at 10'30''

9. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education - Easy Post) at 11:0

10. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 12'01''

11. Louis Meintjes (Intermarché - Wanty Gobert) at 13'52''

12. Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) at 21'22''

13. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) at 25'39''

14. Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) at 28'18''

15. Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) at 43'41''

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 77th edition, the Tour of Spain started on Friday August 19 with a team time trial in Utrecht, in the Netherlands where the first three stages of the Tour took place. After three weeks of racing, the final stage is scheduled for Sunday September 11 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Withdrawn from the Tour de France after a terrible injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 24, 2022, Julian Alaphilippe will participate in his second Tour of Spain after 2017. The reigning double world champion will resume competition after a long streak of training on the Tour de Wallonie (July 23-27), then will continue with the Clasica San Sebastian (July 30) and the Tour de l'Ain (August 9-11). Vuelta title holder Primoz Roglic will also be present in Utrecht on August 19 to defend his three titles in a row.

Winner of the Giro this year, Jai Hindley rested well before a busy end to the season. Before competing in the world championships (September 18-25), the Australian from the Bora-Hansgrohe team will compete in the Tour of Spain for the second time in his career after 2018. When he was to start the Vuelta, the leader of the UAE Emirates formation Tadej Pogacar is finally absent while his teammate João Almeida should lead the team. Some riders will also aim for the general position like Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) or Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Holder of the TV rights to the French and Italian classics as well as the three major tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group broadcasts all the stages of the Tour of Spain 2022 on its channels.

Twenty-one stages are on the program for this Vuelta 2022, from Friday August 19, 2022 to Sunday September 11, 2022. After having contested three stages in the Netherlands, including a team time trial, the peloton will have a day of rest before arriving in Spain where the riders will be offered 6 flat stages (including 2 summit finishes), 7 mountain stages, 4 hilly stages and 1 individual time trial and another by team.