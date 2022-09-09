Vuelta 2022: Evenepoel on the way to victory, stage profile and standings

VUELTA. Winner once again at the top during the 18th stage, Remco Evenepoel is heading for his first Grand Tour.

[Updated September 9, 2022 10:36 AM] On another planet. Without Primoz Roglic who seemed to regain the upper hand, Remco Evenepoel now seems untouchable. At the end of the 18th stage of this Tour of Spain, the leader of the general classification jumped over the Robert Gesink line to win at the top of the Alto de Piornal and take his first victory at altitude. With a 2'07 lead over Movistar team leader Enric Mas, the Quick Step rider seems to be heading straight for his first Grand Tour. "Winning in the mountains, with the red jersey, it's great! It's not done for the final victory yet. We still have a few stages to go. My competitors will certainly attack me, but it's easier to control now, because my legs are very good".

However, there are still a few opportunities to shine and destabilize, starting with today's stage around Talavera de la Reina over a distance of 139 kilometers with two ascents and two descents. This stage should favor attackers and maybe a few sprinters like Mads Pedersen.

Discover with us, every day, the classification of the Tour of Spain 2022 with the general classification at each end of the stage and the gaps between the different riders.

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 77th edition, the Tour of Spain started on Friday August 19 with a team time trial in Utrecht, in the Netherlands where the first three stages of the Tour took place. After three weeks of racing, the final stage is scheduled for Sunday September 11 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Withdrawn from the Tour de France after a terrible injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 24, 2022, Julian Alaphilippe will participate in his second Tour of Spain after 2017. The reigning double world champion will resume competition after a long streak of training on the Tour de Wallonie (July 23-27), then will continue with the Clasica San Sebastian (July 30) and the Tour de l'Ain (August 9-11). Vuelta title holder Primoz Roglic will also be present in Utrecht on August 19 to defend his three titles in a row.

Winner of the Giro this year, Jai Hindley rested well before a busy end to the season. Before competing in the world championships (September 18-25), the Australian from the Bora-Hansgrohe team will compete in the Tour of Spain for the second time in his career after 2018. When he was to start the Vuelta, the leader of the UAE Emirates formation Tadej Pogacar is finally absent while his teammate João Almeida should lead the team. Some riders will also aim for the general position like Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) or Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Holder of the TV rights to the French and Italian classics as well as the three major tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group broadcasts all the stages of the Tour of Spain 2022 on its channels.

Twenty-one stages are on the program for this Vuelta 2022, from Friday August 19, 2022 to Sunday September 11, 2022. After having contested three stages in the Netherlands, including a team time trial, the peloton will have a day of rest before arriving in Spain where the riders will be offered 6 flat stages (including 2 summit finishes), 7 mountain stages, 4 hilly stages and 1 individual time trial and another by team.