Vuelta 2022: a time trial on the program, Evenepoel in red, the ranking

VUELTA. A 30 kilometer time trial is on the menu for the 10th stage of the Tour of Spain 2022 between Elche and Alicante.

[Updated Aug 30, 2022 09:14 AM] Start of the second week on the Tour of Spain 2022. Who to beat Remco Evenepoel? The Belgian, largely leader of the Vuelta, has already stunned the competition by dropping his opponents in each high mountain stage. As a result of the classification, the Belgian has a 1'12" lead over Mas and 1'53 over Primoz Roglic, defending champion. "For the moment, it seems that Evenepoel is stronger than us but the Tour of Spain lasts three weeks. We will have to see over time if this is still the case" explained the Spaniard.

The 10th stage of the Tour of Spain will be a thirty kilometer time trial between Elche and Alicante. On the program, only one small difficulty with a hill on the last two kilometers. Favorites who have mastered the exercise perfectly like Primoz Roglic could benefit from this stage.

1. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) 34h02'32''

2. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 01'12''

3. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 01'53''

4. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) at 02'33''

5. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) at 02'36''

6. Simon Yates (BikeExchange - Jayco) at 03'08''

7. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 04'32''

8. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) at 05'03''

9. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 05'36''

10. Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) at 05'39''

11. Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) à 05'45''

12. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) at 05'51''

13. Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen Team) at 05'53''

14. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) at 05'53''

15. Hugh Carthy (EF Education - Easy Post) à 05'58''

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 77th edition, the Tour of Spain started on Friday August 19 with a team time trial in Utrecht, in the Netherlands where the first three stages of the Tour took place. After three weeks of racing, the final stage is scheduled for Sunday September 11 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Withdrawn from the Tour de France after a terrible injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 24, 2022, Julian Alaphilippe will participate in his second Tour of Spain after 2017. The reigning double world champion will resume competition after a long streak of training on the Tour de Wallonie (July 23-27), then will continue with the Clasica San Sebastian (July 30) and the Tour de l'Ain (August 9-11). Vuelta title holder Primoz Roglic will also be present in Utrecht on August 19 to defend his three titles in a row.

Winner of the Giro this year, Jai Hindley rested well before a busy end to the season. Before competing in the world championships (September 18-25), the Australian from the Bora-Hansgrohe team will compete in the Tour of Spain for the second time in his career after 2018. When he was to start the Vuelta, the leader of the UAE Emirates formation Tadej Pogacar is finally absent while his teammate João Almeida should lead the team. Some riders will also aim for the general position like Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) or Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Holder of the TV rights to the French and Italian classics as well as the three major tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group broadcasts all the stages of the Tour of Spain 2022 on its channels.

Twenty-one stages are on the program for this Vuelta 2022, from Friday August 19, 2022 to Sunday September 11, 2022. After having contested three stages in the Netherlands, including a team time trial, the peloton will have a day of rest before arriving in Spain where the riders will be offered 6 flat stages (including 2 summit finishes), 7 mountain stages, 4 hilly stages and 1 individual time trial and another by team.