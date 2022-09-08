Vuelta 2022: a decisive 18th stage between Mas and Evenepoel? Profile and ranking

VUELTA. Big stage on the Tour of Spain this Thursday, September 8 with a duel announced between Enric Mas and Remco Evenepoel.

[Updated September 8, 2022 at 9:16 a.m.] For the eighth time since the start of the Vuelta, the riders will arrive at altitude with a dantesque end to the stage which could upset the general classification or confirm the hegemony of Remco Evenepoel after the abandonment of Primoz Roglic. On the program, three passes, including the double climb of the Alto de Piornal by two slopes. The climbs are long, from 17 to 22 kilometers with regular slopes.

For this stage, the specialists expect a duel between the Spaniard Enric Mas and Remco Evenepoel. The first named also regrets the abandonment of Primoz Roglic. There is still the stage arriving at Piornal and the Guadarrama [18th stage this Thursday, editor's note] as important days and we must make the most of them. I have to take advantage of it and keep testing it. We'll see what happens. We have to stay alert and focused, because anything can happen. We saw it yesterday (Tuesday) with Primoz Roglic. It's not good for cycling that he fell. He's a great runner and it's a shame he's gone."

Discover with us, every day, the classification of the Tour of Spain 2022 with the general classification at each end of the stage and the gaps between the different riders.

1. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and 56h40'49''

2. Enric Mas (Movistar) at 2'01''

3. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) at 4'49''

4. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) at 5'16''

5. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) at 5'24''

6. Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 7'00''

7. Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) à 7'05''

8. Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen Team) at 8'57''

9. Jai Hindley (Bora – Hansgrohe) at 11'36''

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 77th edition, the Tour of Spain started on Friday August 19 with a team time trial in Utrecht, in the Netherlands where the first three stages of the Tour took place. After three weeks of racing, the final stage is scheduled for Sunday September 11 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Withdrawn from the Tour de France after a terrible injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 24, 2022, Julian Alaphilippe will participate in his second Tour of Spain after 2017. The reigning double world champion will resume competition after a long streak of training on the Tour de Wallonie (July 23-27), then will continue with the Clasica San Sebastian (July 30) and the Tour de l'Ain (August 9-11). Vuelta title holder Primoz Roglic will also be present in Utrecht on August 19 to defend his three titles in a row.

Winner of the Giro this year, Jai Hindley rested well before a busy end to the season. Before competing in the world championships (September 18-25), the Australian from the Bora-Hansgrohe team will compete in the Tour of Spain for the second time in his career after 2018. When he was to start the Vuelta, the leader of the UAE Emirates formation Tadej Pogacar is finally absent while his teammate João Almeida should lead the team. Some riders will also aim for the general position like Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) or Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Holder of the TV rights to the French and Italian classics as well as the three major tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group broadcasts all the stages of the Tour of Spain 2022 on its channels.

Twenty-one stages are on the program for this Vuelta 2022, from Friday August 19, 2022 to Sunday September 11, 2022. After having contested three stages in the Netherlands, including a team time trial, the peloton will have a day of rest before arriving in Spain where the riders will be offered 6 flat stages (including 2 summit finishes), 7 mountain stages, 4 hilly stages and 1 individual time trial and another by team.