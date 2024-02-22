Violence at school: serious incidents on the rise, almost half target teachers

Reports of serious incidents in French schools in 2022-2023 are increasing compared to the previous year, according to a report from the Ministry of National Education and Youth.

Figures that worry. The annual report of the Ministry of National Education and Youth on reports of "serious incidents" involving students, teachers or even parents in public schools and public and private middle and high schools under contracts for the year 2022-2023 was released in February 2024. Result: these famous reports for serious incidents are up slightly compared to last year.

During the 2022-2023 school year, secondary school principals in the public and private sectors under contract reported an average of 13.7 serious incidents per 1,000 students. A figure increasing compared to last year: 12.3. An increase fueled in particular by colleges, where the number increases from 13.5 to almost 16 serious incidents reported per 1,000 students in one year.

“Attacks against people represent 89% of serious incidents in public schools and 77% in secondary schools,” the report states. Verbal violence accounts for 43% of all serious incidents, regardless of the type of establishment. Physical violence represents 40% of the total in schools. “They are less significant in middle and high schools (24%)” we can read in the ministry’s information note.

Who commits these actions? On this side, the figures speak for themselves. For 100 serious incidents, 93 are committed by students or groups of students in middle and high schools, and 61 in schools. In primary education, 52% of incidents are committed against teaching staff, and 27% against students or groups of students. In middle and high school, it is students or groups of students who are targeted in 43% of serious incidents. Teaching staff are victims in 27% of cases.

Most often, these serious incidents are committed within the premises of the establishments themselves. This is the case at 73% in the first degree and 81% in the second degree. Serious incidents which take place more particularly in the classroom, 30% of serious incidents take place in primary schools and 33% for middle and high schools. Far ahead of the playground which concerns a quarter of serious incidents in public schools and “a fifth of those in middle and high schools”.

In the report produced by the ministry, one category of incidents is particularly alarming. This is that of serious incidents committed in middle and high schools motivated by racism, anti-Semitism, xenophobia or homophobia. 8% of serious incidents are concerned, this is double compared to last year (4%). In public schools, this figure is also increasing over one year, from 2% to 3%. Attacks on secularism represent 3% of serious incidents in both primary and secondary education.