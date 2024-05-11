Violence among minors, Europeans: Attal and Bardella will meet twice in one week

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced that he wanted to survey the political class regarding the issue of violence among minors. It is in this context that he will receive the president of the National Rally.

This is a desire of the Prime Minister announced during his speech in Viry-Châtillon (Essonne), where Shemseddine died aged 15, after being beaten up. On April 18, Gabriel Attal promised a major consultation with the political class. This is why he will receive Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally, Thursday May 16 at 6 p.m., according to information from BFMTV.

The rebellious Mathilde Panot and the LFI coordinator Manuel Bompard were also contacted on Monday April 29, as were the leader of the Renaissance party in the Senate, François Patriat, and the leader in Parliament, Sylvain Maillard. He also received the president of the Horizons group in the Assembly, Laurent Marcangeli, and the deputy Erwan Balanant of the MoDem. He also spoke with the President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, and had lunch with mayors of cities where the riots took place last summer.

The objective is to provide a "surge of authority", according to the Prime Minister's speech, and to carry out "collective work" within the framework of an eight-week consultation, calling for the "general mobilization of the nation to reconnect with its adolescents, (and) curb violence.” “There is a need for a burst of authority. We are ready to give it,” he said. In the Prime Minister's sights, the excuse of minority in criminal convictions, the accountability of parents, religious facts within educational establishments. A progress update will take place at the end of May and the conclusion will be delivered one month later.

By coincidence, Gabriel Attal and Jordan Bardella will see each other twice in seven days, since a debate in the context of the European elections will take place on May 23 at 8:15 p.m. on France 2. The exchange should last more than an hour. “It is healthy for the Prime Minister to take political and personal responsibility into the campaign,” tweeted Jordan Bardella. This debate had been requested since January by the RN.

According to the latest Ifop-Fiducial poll for Le Figaro, LCI, and Sud Radio, published Friday May 10, Jordan Bardella is the favorite with 32% of voting intentions. Valérie Hayer, head of the Renaissance list, comes in second position with 17% of voting intentions.