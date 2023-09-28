Vinted drops certain fees by 15 euros, here are the customers and products affected

The platform has drastically reduced certain costs for buyers.

Yes, the price of a service can fall in 2023. And on one of the platforms most used by the French! Vinted, a very popular resale site in France, has discreetly reduced certain fees applicable to buyers at the time of a purchase. A notable change to promote the quality of the products put on sale.

At the end of August, the Lithuanian platform, managed by a Frenchman, updated the list of the different prices it charges. Fixed costs per purchase, calculation method, additional services… Everything is detailed. If the service fees, that is to say those applied to each transaction, have not changed (70ct 5% of the price of the item), the item verification service has seen its cost drastically decrease, passing from 25 to 10€ per item.

This is an option for the purchaser allowing him, for an additional fee, to have the product appraised by the company, in Germany. In one or two days, its authenticity is verified (criteria based on information concerning authentic items of the brand and documents provided by the seller), then the product is sent to the buyer if the step is validated. Otherwise, it is returned to the seller and prohibited from being offered for sale.

Available for purchases made in France, the verification service only concerns bags, accessories, jewelry and shoes whose value exceeds €100 and are part of one of the 208 brands that can be verified ( full list here).

For the company, this service is a guarantee of security in the face of certain abuses. “Vinted members can now sell and buy high-value designer items in a selection of categories with more confidence,” boasts the platform. However, the average basket of French people on the site is around €20, far from the minimum required to request verification...