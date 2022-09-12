Venice Film Festival: the complete 2022 winners

VENICE MOSTRA 2022. The 79th Venice Film Festival announced its awards on September 10, 2022. Which films have been awarded

[Updated September 12, 2022 at 9:29 a.m.] After ten days of competition and red carpet, the 2022 Venice Film Festival has delivered its winners. The documentary "All the beauty and the bloodshed", which deals with the opiate crisis, won the Golden Lion. The French Alice Diop, for her part, won the Silver Lion-Grand Jury Prize for her latest feature film, "Saint Omer", about an infanticidal mother. For his part, Luca Guadigno, to whom we owe "Call me by your name", was crowned Best Director for "Bones and all".

Several actors also left with a prize from the Venice Film Festival. This is the case of Cate Blanchett, who received the award for best female interpretation for the film "TÁR". For his part, Colin Farrell won the prize for best male performance, rewarding his work on the film "The Banshees of Inisherin". Finally, Taylor Russell, seen in "Bones and all", received the award for best hope. Below, find the most beautiful photos of the Venice Film Festival red carpet.

The Venice Film Festival takes place every year at the end of summer. The 2022 edition of the international film festival in this Italian city is scheduled from August 31 to September 10, 2022. The winners of this 79th edition will be known on the last day of the festival.

The 2022 official selection of the Venice Film Festival was unveiled on July 26, 2022, just a few weeks before the launch of this 79th edition. Below, find the list of films presented in competition at the last Venice Film Festival:

Films screened out of competition last year included screenings of Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, as well as Paul Schrader's Master Gardener. Lars von Trier's series Riget Exodus and Nicolas Winding Refn's Copenhagen Cowboy will also screen out of competition

The Venice Film Festival takes place over ten days. The event traditionally kicks off with a first screening at 4:00 p.m. on the first day of the festival, before the early evening screening of the opening film that same day. The event ends ten days later, September 10, 2022 with the winners revealed. Find the complete program of the Venice Film Festival on the official website of the festival.

As is the case for the Cannes Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival rewards the favorite films of a jury made up of professionals from the international seventh art. Julianne Moore was chosen as president of the jury for this 79th edition. In order to establish the prize list, she will be helped by the Argentinian director Mariano Cohn, the Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo, the French director Audrey Diwan (who received the Golden Lion last year for The Event), the Iranian actress Leila Hatami, British-Japanese screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro and Spanish director Rodrigo Sorogoyen (As Bestas).

It is possible to go to the Venice Film Festival as a spectator. It should be noted that cinema professionals, but also the press, can request accreditation to attend screenings free of charge. The public can for its part buy tickets to attend the screenings of certain prizes. Prices vary between 7 and 50 euros per screening depending on the rooms and times. It is also possible to subscribe to a "per room" subscription: this can vary from 35 to 1600 euros depending on the schedule, the room or the location in the room. Find all the information regarding registration and the purchase of tickets for the Venice Film Festival 2022 on the official website of the festival.

