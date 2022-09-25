Valentin Madouas: girlfriend, engineer... Who is the French cyclist?

Present at the World Road Cycling Championships this Sunday in Australia, Valentin Madouas is one of the leaders of this French team.

He can play with the best. Present in the road race of the world cycling championships, Valentin Madouas could be the nice surprise of these Worlds for the Blues. "I can't say I don't feel good (laughs). I'm happy. I think I'm ready for the World Championships. I had a lot of fun being with the team and winning races. It's super important for me, and it's a good time. I've been at my peak for a while, and I'm trying to stay at my best. That's the hardest part."

Asked about his role with the Parisian, the runner explains that he will adapt. "We are focused on our race, our effort, we know what our role is and we are used to being able to change it at one time or another. It happens regularly in races. Cycling is an individual and collective sport which cannot be improvised. Feeling the race is an expression widely used in cycling but it represents reality well. You have to know how to feel the race at the right time, and you cannot win a race if you are not instinctive and if you don't react as you think. It's also part of this sport, confidence and the desire to do well."

11th in the general classification in 2022 for his 3rd Tour de France, Valentin Madouas was satisfied. "Beyond my 11th place in the general classification, which was not at all an objective at the start, I completed a super complete Tour. On the pedal. I even increased the pressure over the days. is my best Tour de France” he explained for Le Télégramme.

In addition to being a recognized cyclist in the peloton, Valentin Madouas has a double role as an engineer. To finalize his course at the Brest High Technology and Digital Engineering School (ISEN), Madouas, 25, completed an internship with Olivier Mazenot, a data scientist hired at the end of 2021 by Marc Madiot as highlighted in the JDD in March 2022. "Valentin has two assets, appreciates the internship supervisor. He is patient and he intellectualizes his sporting practice. "His mission? Process physiological and environmental data, create performance models and eventually code automated solutions. The development of an app being counted in months, his second job could have a concrete outlet for the 2023 season.

The Groupama FDJ rider has the body of a climber, he is 1m78 tall and weighs 71 kilos according to official UCI data.

Valentin Madouas has been in a relationship with Nathalie for several years. The latter, often present, instilled in him a passion for horses. "She has trotters in her family: her parents and her grandparents (the Chaumont family, N.D.L.R) have a breeding near Avranches. I got to know this environment by meeting my wife. When I don't have races, we try to go to racetracks. I think it's a world that is very similar to that of cycling" he explained in an interview for Equidia.