Val-de-Marne: a teenager stabbed to death in the street in Valenton

A 16-year-old teenager was stabbed to death on Friday, December 8, in Valenton, Val-de-Marne. He was allegedly stabbed in the thigh.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Valenton, in Val-de-Marne, Friday December 8 in the early evening, reports Le Parisien. According to the first elements of the investigation, he had gone out to sell a pair of jogging pants after being contacted on the online sales platform Vinted. The Ile-de-France daily reports that an altercation took place around 8 p.m. between the minor and several people, perhaps five or six. One of the people present then allegedly took out a knife to stab the victim in the thigh.

“The victim was hit in the femoral artery,” indicates a source close to the case to Le Parisien, who does not know if any arrests of suspects took place. On site, emergency services were unable to revive the teenager, while the police were deployed to “preserve the crime scene”. Questioned by Le Parisien, the mayor of the town, Metin Yavuz, is sorry about this tragedy. For him, the victim would not be from Valenton.

In January 2023, another teenager was stabbed to death in Val-de-Marne, in front of a high school in Thiais. He was also 16 years old and the track between rival gangs had then been favored.