Users are protesting against this new WhatsApp feature - the method to hide or delete it is simple

Recently added to the application, WhatsApp channels can quickly become quite annoying. However, there is a very simple way to get rid of it.

If you are used to keeping your application up to date, you have certainly noticed the arrival of a new feature within WhatsApp. The addition of “channels” allows fans of a community to find themselves in the same space, like a news feed. A rather well thought out idea on paper, but which quickly made many of the users of the application who received the first invitations to channels in recent days cringe.

“What are the WhatsApp channels again????”, protests a user on X (formerly Twitter), while another considers that “the people who put the channels on WhatsApp are crazy ". "Not even one person to catch the other to say that the idea is bad. We who don't like it, we have to add an option so that we can hide the channels. It annoys us to see that", adds he said in his message amid other much more flowery comments.

Whether it's the official channel of PSG or your favorite actor, WhatsApp channels allow you to bring together users in a single thread providing information about their passion. This addition, although it may seem anecdotal on paper, further transforms the application into a real social network capable of overshadowing Facebook and can be an organization, a company, a brand) sending messages which members can then only comment or "like" with a range of emojis, if the administrator gives the rights.

These channels can quickly become very restrictive due to the number of brands that may send you a notification. Some users therefore quickly wondered about the possibility of hiding or deleting them.

To hide notifications from a channel, simply open the channel on your smartphone. In the upper right corner of the app, you will find a bell icon. By clicking on the latter, you will be able to hide notifications from the channel in question!

If you want to completely unsubscribe from a channel, you will need to click on the three small dots at the top of the channel. There you will find the “Unfollow” option which will allow you to leave the unwanted space.

Note that the WhatsApp channels option is still being deployed in Europe. Do not hesitate to update your application regularly to be sure to benefit from it.