Used to treat the skin, this vegetable oil has the power to remove car scratches

This cosmetic product, mixed with white vinegar, gives a second life to the bodywork of your car.

A scratch on a car quickly happens. Moreover, except at dealerships, it is very rare to see a vehicle with impeccable bodywork. The slightest shock damages the paint, and even if you take good care of it, no one is safe from finding a small gray mark on their door when picking up their car in the parking lot of a shopping center for example. Those who can – because it is quite expensive – go to the garage to have the damaged part repainted. Between sanding the scratch and the new paint, not only deposited on the impact but on all or part of the bodywork part concerned for a question of standardization (door, fender, bumper, etc.), the addition s amounts to a minimum of a hundred euros.

Not everyone can afford to spend so much on aesthetics. But there is a very inexpensive way to remove scratches. You don't even need paint for this. It is rather in the bathroom that you can find the magic product, often used for skin care. Known for softening dry skin thanks to its moisturizing power, coconut oil has the ability to make scratched bodywork look like new.

To do this, it must be mixed with a well-known household product, white vinegar, whose effectiveness in disinfecting, descaling and degreasing is no longer in doubt. You can prepare the mixture in a few seconds in a small bowl. You then need to have a microfiber cloth that you will soak in the mixture before applying it to the scratches. The product obtained has the virtue of covering and masking superficial scratches, the most numerous on a car. After rubbing the scratched parts well, the marks have disappeared and the body is like new.

However, there is no need to focus on deeper scratches, resulting from greater impacts, because they require proper sanding before being covered with paint. The mixture of coconut oil and white vinegar is remarkable for giving your car a little beauty if the scratches are flush with the bodywork. But the magic only lasts for a while: the oil will evaporate after a while, or with washing, and the small scratches will reappear.