US strikes in Syria and Iraq: why Biden drops the bombs

The United States struck 85 targets in Syria and Iraq on Friday, in retaliation for an attack on American soldiers that left three people dead in Jordan.

Tension is rising in the Middle East. On Friday, February 2, US military planes bombed 85 targets at seven sites, three in Iraq and four in Syria, an operation that President Joe Biden called a "success". According to the White House, the attacks targeted command and intelligence centers as well as weapons storage infrastructure used by pro-Iran armed groups. The attacks left at least 18 people dead. What are the reasons for these strikes?

Washington acted in retaliation for the events of Sunday January 28: three American soldiers were killed in a drone attack in Jordan. Around forty soldiers were injured. An attack immediately attributed to pro-Iranian forces, even if Tehran denied any responsibility. “Our response began today. It will continue on the schedule and in the places we decide,” Joe Biden said.

The American president was put under pressure by the Republicans to lead this response. However, he could not bring himself to directly target Iran, or indeed notable Iranian officials. “The United States does not want conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let those who want to harm us know this well: if you touch an American, we will respond,” he insisted. .

The American army is present in Jordan to fight against the Islamic State. Since October and the Hamas attack in Israel, the United States has been working to prevent the Middle East, particularly Lebanon and pro-Iran forces, from being drawn into the conflict. American soldiers have suffered at least 165 drone strikes and rocket attacks in Jordan, but Sunday's attack was the first to cost lives.