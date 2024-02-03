US presidential election: What does Biden's first primary victory mean?

Joe Biden unsurprisingly won the first vote of the Democratic primary in South Carolina. In addition to victory, the outgoing president's teams are mainly looking at participation in view of a duel against Donald Trump in November.

Saturday February 3, unsurprisingly, Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in South Carolina hands down. Faced with an elected official from Minnesota, Dean Phillips, heir to a rich ice cream company, and Marianne Williamson, author of best-sellers on personal development, both virtually unknown to the general public, the President of the United States obtained more than 96.4% of the votes. As a result, he estimated that he would beat his likely Republican opponent, Donald Trump, in the elections which will take place in November.

If South Carolina, Republican since 1980, should remain so during the presidential election, for Joe Biden, the vote in this conservative state was an important test, explains Le Parisien. He has already been there twice since the start of the year. For good reason, in 2020, the Democrat in the campaign won his party's primary mainly thanks to the vote of African-Americans in South Carolina, numerous in proportion to the population.

In this race for the White House, the participation rate of this electorate is then closely scrutinized. Especially since polls show that part of the black vote, traditionally democratic, could go to the other camp in the next election, reveals Le Parisien. According to a November 2023 New York Times and Siena College poll, 71% of Black voters in six key states support Joe Biden, up from 91% in the 2020 election, and 22% would vote for Donald Trump . A shift which is mainly observed among young people, who believe they were not heard enough during Joe Biden's mandate. If the latter was able to count again this year on the support of the large black electorate of South Carolina during the primary, this may not be the case on a national scale during the presidential election. The next election for the American president will be held in Nevada on Tuesday.