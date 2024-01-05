US presidential election 2024: the campaign is launched, “Joe-la-Scrapule” against Trump’s “Nazi rhetoric”

The American presidential candidates are entering the campaign, ten months before the elections. Current President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have started to go to war with each other.

Ten months before the presidential elections in the United States, candidates are just starting to campaign. The current president who hopes to be elected for a second term, Joe Bien, hit hard by accusing his rival Donald Trump of using “Nazi rhetoric” during his speech in Pennsylvania on Friday January 5. A date which was not chosen by chance because it coincides with the anniversary of the assault on the Capitol, three years ago, by supporters of Donald Trump who wanted to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential elections . The American president spoke at length about this event, which occurred on January 6, 2021, “a day forever etched in our memory because it was that day we almost lost America.”

Throughout his speech, the Democrat castigated his main rival “obsessed with the past” and with his own interests. According to him, the Republican "is ready to sacrifice our democracy in order to obtain power." The current president has made numerous allusions to Donald Trump's authoritarian speeches, even accusing him of using "Nazi rhetoric": "he talks about the blood of Americans being poisoned, using exactly the same language as that used in the Nazi Germany." Before recalling that “the whole issue of the 2024 election” is to determine whether “democracy is still the sacred cause of America”.

Following Joe Biden's speech, Steven Cheung, Donald Trump's spokesperson, immediately retorted that the Democrat was "the real threat to democracy", accusing him of "using the government as a weapon to get rid of it." take from his main political adversary". Donald Trump also reacted during a meeting in Iowa during which he described Joe Biden as "pathetic", nicknamed him "Scoundrel Joe", and denounced his desire to "stir up fears". A contest between the two candidates which comes as the Supreme Court decided, Friday January 5, to take up the question of the ineligibility of Donald Trump in the 2024 elections. It should examine this case during a hearing, on February 8, when the states of Colorado and Maine took the unprecedented decision to prevent the candidate from participating in the Republican primaries. “I hope to receive fair treatment,” Donald Trump said.