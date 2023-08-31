US Open 2023: Burel carbide, endgame for Fils and Monfils. Live results and scores

Last French still in the running, Clara Burel signed a good performance by dominating Karolina Pliskova Thursday at the US Open. The Breton will see the 3rd round, like Arthur Rinderknech, unlike Arthur Fils and Gaël Monfils.

[Updated September 1, 2023 10:06 AM] She was the only French player to make it past the first round of the US Open. Clara Burel did better by doubling the lead on Thursday, on the fourth day of the final Grand Slam lift of the season. The 22-year-old Rennaise, world champion among the Juniors in 2018, has hooked Karolina Pliskova, ex-world No. 1 and finalist in New York in 2016, on her list. ranked 25th in the WTA, maintained his high-risk game, landed great flat shots, and again struggled to find the target on court 12. His 28 unforced errors, twice his opponent, allowed Clara Burel to pocket many free points and close the deal in just over an hour (6-4, 6-2).

Like last year, the Breton will therefore compete in the third round of the American Major. But to reach this milestone that she has never exceeded in her young career, the 62nd player in the world will have to create an XXL feat on Saturday. It is indeed Aryna Sabalenka, winner of the Australian Open at the start of the year and seeded No. 2 in New York, who will stand in her way. Clara Burel will obviously not be favorite but will have absolutely nothing to lose against the powerful Belarusian, cited among the contenders for the trophy. Moreover, unlike the men, the headliners of the women's draw continue to hold their place at Flushing Meadows. The American Jessica Pegula and the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, despite a very competitive match against Linda Noskova (7-6, 4-6, 6-3), joined Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff qualified the day before for the sixteenth-finals.

No birthday present for Monfils

Among the boys, three Tricolores tried last night to join Adrian Mannarino and Benjamin Bonzi in the third round. It happened for Arthur Rinderknech, not for Arthur Fils and Gaël Monfils. The lone winner of the three led 6-4, 5-3 to Matteo Berretini before the Italian badly twisted his ankle before collapsing full length. Unable to get up, the Wimbledon finalist two years ago had to throw in the towel, at the same time propelling the Varois for the first time in his career to the third round of a Grand Slam tournament.

If he wants to do even better, the 28-year-old will have to avenge Gael Monfils. Indeed, Arthur Rinderknech now has an appointment with the Russian Andrey Rublev, too strong Thursday for the French veteran who would have liked to celebrate his 37th birthday other than by elimination (6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6- 1). Eighteen years younger, Arthur Fils, only 19 springs on the clock, experienced the same outcome. As in his first match, the great hope of tricolor tennis delivered a sacred showdown, this time with the Italian Matteo Arnaldi. But this time it was he who ended up folding in the fifth set when the clock showed 3:58 of play (3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4).

A little later, in the evening in New York, the two favorites in the upper part of the men's table obtained their ticket for the rest of the event. Carlos Alcaraz quietly dismissed South African Lloyd Harris (6-3, 6-1, 7-6) and Daniil Medvedev got the better of Australian Christopher O'Connell despite losing the third set (6-2 , 6-2, 6-7, 6-2). The last two winners of the US Open will respectively face the Briton Daniel Evans and the Argentinian Sebastian Baez in forty-eight hours, with the same objective of joining the round of 16.

Watch live scores for games in progress at Flushing Meadows, New York, every day from 5 p.m. until late at night. An engine allows you to search for the name of a player to find his result:

Here are all the results from the men's draw at the US Open. The table updates a few minutes after the end of the matches.

Here are all the results of the US Open women's draw. The table updates a few minutes after the end of the matches.

The last Grand Slam of the year has been scheduled from Monday August 28 to Sunday September 10, 2023.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of tournaments on the ATP circuit, including two of the four Grand Slam rounds (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport broadcasts the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

Here are the men's US Open records for the past 15 years: