US Open 2022: Williams eliminates Kontaveit, Easy Garcia, schedule and results

US OPEN. Queen Serena Williams continues her journey in this US Open by eliminating world number 2 Kontaveit.

The dream continues for Serena Williams. For the last Grand Slam of her career, the American qualified for the 3rd round by eliminating the Estonian and world number 2 Kontaveit in two sets. "The experience was very good. I think you can only have this once in your life. I'm playing pretty well. I feel like I was training well but I couldn't put it into practice. that in a match. But there, it's falling into place. Everything had to be put together today and it worked."

On the French side, Caroline Garcia's fine series also continued with a clear victory without too much problem against the Russian Kalinskaya in two sets, 6-3, 6-1. In the third round, the seeded n°17 ​​of this US Open will find the Canadian Andreescu. The Frenchwoman's draw also opened up as Maria Sakari, world number 3, was eliminated by China's Wang in three sets.

