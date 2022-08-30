US Open 2022: Tsitsipas eliminated, Williams still there, the results

US OPEN. Already a big surprise at the US Open with the elimination of Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets while Serena Williams passed.

Quickly done well done. Outsider and even one of the favorites of this US Open 2022, Caroline Garcia easily qualified for the second round of the American Grand Slam by beating Rakhimova in two sets. On the other hand, we note the eliminations on the French side of Parry, Tan, Jeanjean and Dodin. In a "tribute" evening, Queen Serena Williams qualified for the second round of the US Open and offers herself a new match before her retirement.

In men, if Daniil Medvedev was expeditious in three sets, Stefanos Tsitsipas is already eliminated from the tournament after his defeat in four sets against Galan after a catastrophic start to the match. Among the other results, we note the qualifications of Kyrgios, Auger-Aliassime, but also the elimination of Bautista Agut and the American Taylor Fritz. Among the French, Gaston, Halys, Umbert are eliminated while it passes for Bonzi, Grenier and Rinderknech.

After the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, the US Open is the last calendar Grand Slam of the season. The players started the tournament on Monday August 29th and will finish it on Sunday September 11th at Flushing Meadows to compete in the US Open.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport broadcasts the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

