US Open 2022: the French at the party, Nadal finds Gasquet, program and results

US OPEN. In addition to Caroline Garcia, two French women qualified for the third round of the US Open while Rafael Nadal lost another set.

If Caroline Garcia has been impressing for several weeks and qualified for the 3rd round on Thursday, this night Alizé Cornet and Clara Burel also qualified and are continuing the adventure at the US Open. For her 3rd round, the second named will have to face Aryna Sabalenka, number 6. "I think it's going to be the same game plan as these last two matches! It's a bit of the same style but, I think, even more We're going to have to try to bother her as much as possible so as not to put her in rhythm, because when she starts to play and bang, it's difficult.

Among men, Rafael Nadal will find Richard Gasquet. Despite a new lost set, the Spaniard wants to be positive despite some pain. "I'm in a bit of pain, honestly, but okay. Glad I got out of it after a bad start. I don't understand yet how I started so badly because I felt good before the game. That kind "Things happen sometimes, so you have to accept and keep going. That's what I did. Luckily Fabio made a few mistakes and I was able to finish the game obviously playing better, much better.

During the fortnight of the US Open (August 29 - September 11), all the results of the men's and women's tables will be available live and in full on L'Internaute.com.

After the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, the US Open is the last calendar Grand Slam of the season. The players started the tournament on Monday August 29th and will finish it on Sunday September 11th at Flushing Meadows to compete in the US Open.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport broadcasts the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

Here are the men's US Open records for the past 15 years: