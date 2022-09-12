US Open 2022: Swiatek and Alcaraz on the roof of Flushing Meadows

US OPEN. The Polish Iga Swiatek and the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz are the big winners of the last Grand Slam of the year.

World number 1 and the only one in the world this season, the Polish Iga Swiatek confirmed her status in this US Open 2022 by winning in two sets against the Tunisian Ons Jabeur. Something to make her proud, at only 21 years old. "I'm especially proud of not breaking down mentally in the important moments. I have no regrets even if I lose, I know I'm giving 100%. I'm also proud to have a lot more options on the court, from a tennis point of view but also mentally. I use my qualities well. I'm really proud of it because I know what it's like to have the feeling of having no solution on the court , not knowing how to change the situation of a game. It hasn't happened to me in a long time, that's great. It shows that I'm making progress. I know I have a lot of progress to make on the game. short. It's quite exciting because it's going to get easier to play those kind of matches."

Among the men, the new generation is in power with Carlos Alcaraz, winner and now new world number 1, ahead of the Norwegian Casper Ruud. What surprise his trainer Juan Carlos Ferrero? No way. "No, because I know his level. Of course, everything is going very fast. It's a surprise for everyone except, maybe, for me because I train him every day and I know what he's up against. is capable on the court. I was pretty sure that if it wasn't this year, it would be next. Well, it's this year. I'm very happy. It's going fast, but now we want to continue. "

