US Open 2022: Nadal eliminated, Garcia against Gauff, results and schedule

US OPEN. It's over for the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, eliminated in the round of 16 by the American Tiafoe. All results.

[Updated Sep 6, 2022 10:38 AM] King Rafa knocked out of US Open. Not 100%, the Spaniard mainly fell on a formidable and spectacular Tiafoe. The American, seeded No. 22, was imperial and reached the quarter-finals. For his part, Rafael Nadal explained that he needs to return home to attend the birth of his child. "I played a bad match and he played a good match. In the end, that's all. I was not able to maintain a high level of tennis over time. I was not fast enough on my movements, he was able to get the ball very early on too many times and I was not able to get him back Tennis is a positional sport a lot of the time otherwise you have to be very quick and very young I'm not in that period at all anymore (smile). My shots need to be better. Somehow my understanding of the game and the quality of my shots weren't good enough, were poor. I don't I wasn't able to create any damage on his game. Well done to him. He was better than me.

On the program this Tuesday, September 6, the French Caroline Garcia is aiming for a semi-final. Facing the American Coco Gauff, the seeded n°17 ​​of this US Open is facing a big challenge. "I think she is playing the best tennis she has played in a long time. It will be a challenge. When you play against these players who are on the rise, it is more of a mental challenge. You just have to accept that she's going to hit great shots, because I know she will," explained the young American.

During the fortnight of the US Open (August 29 - September 11), all the results of the men's and women's tables will be available live and in full on L'Internaute.com.

After the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, the US Open is the last calendar Grand Slam of the season. The players started the tournament on Monday August 29th and will finish it on Sunday September 11th at Flushing Meadows to compete in the US Open.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport broadcasts the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

Here are the men's US Open records for the past 15 years: