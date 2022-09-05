US Open 2022: Medvedev eliminated, Garcia goes to the quarters … The results

US OPEN. As Caroline Garcia flew to the quarter-finals of the US Open, the defending Russian was eliminated by Nick Kyrgios.

[Updated September 5, 2022, 9:10 a.m.] How far will Caroline Garcia go? Abused at the start of the match against the American Riske, the Frenchwoman, seeded n°17 ​​of this US Open and considered one of the favorites of the tournament, qualified for the quarter-finals and will find another American , Coco Gauff for a place in the semi-finals. "It's going to be explosive! It's a game I'm really looking forward to playing, there's a lot of excitement: Grand Slam quarter-finals, playing Coco who is really a superstar, already, despite her young age, in the United States. The American public which is always very, very hot, which can ignite on each point... It's really a great opportunity, a great experience and an additional challenge to manage to make a great match ."

In men, the road of world number one Daniil Medvedev ended this Monday, September 5 after his defeat against Australian Nick Kyrgios. The Russian, who will lose his place at the top of the standings, paid tribute to the Australian. "He had already played well in Montreal. It was a very high level match for his side. I played Novak (Djokovic) and Rafa (Nadal), they play amazing. Nick more or less played their level in my opinion, in a different style. He has an incredible serve, but from the baseline, you have no assurance of winning the point. He plays well, he can do everything. If he continues like this, he can go all the way. I wish he had missed a bit more (smile). He served really well, he had some nice drop shots."

After the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, the US Open is the last calendar Grand Slam of the season. The players started the tournament on Monday August 29th and will finish it on Sunday September 11th at Flushing Meadows to compete in the US Open.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport broadcasts the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

