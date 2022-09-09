US Open 2022: Garcia misses out, a Swiatek final - Jabeur

US OPEN. Caroline Garcia was swept away by the Tunisian Ons Jabeur this Friday, September 9 in two sets and 1h06 of play (6-1, 6-3). The Frenchwoman was never really launched in this semi-final of the US Open 2022.

The step was too high. Facing Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the semi-finals of the US Open, Caroline Garcia fell after 13 consecutive matches without defeat. Beaten in all compartments of the game, the Frenchwoman has never been able to reverse the trend. Asked about the Tunisian's level of play, Caroline Garcia had a clear observation of her strengths. "She obviously served well with a lot of firsts, especially in the first set. I had more opportunities at the end of the second set. But she read my serve very well, always bringing my first serves back. I was taking the balls a bit later. I wasn't moving that fast. I didn't get a lot of free points."

In front of Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek. The world No. 1 dropped a set in the US Open semi-final and trailed 4-2 in the third set before reversing the tide. "Honestly, I knew I had nothing to lose. Aryna (Sabalenka) was serving pretty well, better than in our last matches. Mentally, I think those two early set losses gave me a bit of a boost. sort of helped me, telling myself that despite the second set being won easily, I still had a lot of expectations. I think I backed off a bit on the return of serve. I just went all-in. This time, It paid off a lot and the balls came in (smile). I'm pretty happy. I feel like we both took risks sometimes because the pace was really high."

