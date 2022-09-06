US Open 2022: Garcia in the semi-finals! The results

US OPEN. In an atmosphere totally won over to the cause of Coco Gauff, the Frenchwoman qualified for the semi-finals.

[Updated September 7, 2022 6:51 AM] How long will Caroline Garcia stop? On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the French qualified for the semi-finals of the US Open by eliminating the American Coco Gauff in two sets, 6-3, 6-4. This is the first time that the No. 17 seed has reached a Grand Slam last four. Impressive since this summer with her victory in Cincinatti, the Frenchman still hasn't lost a single set and hopes to go all the way.

"I'm very happy with the victory, to be in the semi-finals. It was a very intense match. Every point, every game was very hard. The atmosphere was very American with a lot of energy on the court. I I'm very happy with my performance, to have managed to manage my emotions. I was able to play my game and it's very important for me. The path is really clear now and I try to follow it" a- she explained at a press conference.

After the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, the US Open is the last calendar Grand Slam of the season. The players started the tournament on Monday August 29th and will finish it on Sunday September 11th at Flushing Meadows to compete in the US Open.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport broadcasts the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

