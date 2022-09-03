US Open 2022: end clap for Serena Williams, Gasquet faces King Nadal! Program and results...

US OPEN. On the night of Friday to Saturday, Serena Williams lost in the third round of the US Open. It was therefore the last match of her career for the American. Next night, Richard Gasquet will face King Nadal. We give you the program.

[Updated September 3, 2022 at 1:12 p.m.] On the night of Friday August 2 to Saturday August 3, 2022, a great world tennis star If Caroline Garcia has been impressing for several weeks, her career ended. The courts are over for Serena Williams after her elimination in the third round of the US Open. the American lost in three sets to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. Serena Williams appeared very emotional after the match and thanked all those who accompanied her during her long and successful career, and in particular her sister Venus. The American has been hailed by many sportspeople on social media, including NBA superstar Lebron James.

Among men, Rafael Nadal will find Richard Gasquet, on the night of Saturday to Sunday. Despite a new set lost against Fabio Fognini in the previous round, the Spaniard wants to be positive despite some pain. "I'm in a bit of pain, honestly, but okay. Glad I got out of it after a bad start. I don't understand yet how I started so badly because I felt good before the game. That kind Sometimes things happen, so you have to accept and keep going. That's what I did. Luckily Fabio made some mistakes and I was able to finish the game obviously playing better, much better."

During the fortnight of the US Open (August 29 - September 11), all the results of the men's and women's tables will be available live and in full on L'Internaute.com.

After the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, the US Open is the last calendar Grand Slam of the season. The players started the tournament on Monday August 29th and will finish it on Sunday September 11th at Flushing Meadows to compete in the US Open.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport broadcasts the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

Here are the men's US Open records for the past 15 years: