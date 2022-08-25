US Open 2022: Djokovic out! Dates, tables... Info

US OPEN. Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic will not be able to participate in the last Grand Slam tournament of the year.

No Djokovic in America. On social networks this Thursday, August 25, the Serb announced that he could not defend his chances for the last Grand Slam tournament. The former world number 1, not vaccinated against Covid, is inadmissible. "Unfortunately, I will not be able to make it to New York this time for the US Open. Thank you for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I will keep fit and positive and wait an opportunity to compete again. See you tennis world soon!"

Last Grand Slam of the season, the US Open 2022 will take place from August 29 to September 11. Who will succeed Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu? The Russian and the Brit will defend their singles title last year. If in the women's draw, the world n°1 Iga Swiatek will try to do better than a round of 16 and win her third Grand Slam, the Tunisian Ons Jabeur intends to win her first title as prestigious after her lost final at Wimbledon against Kazakh Elena Rybakina. The French Caroline Garcia, winner of her first Masters 1000 for 5 years, is one of the outsiders of the tournament.

After the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, the US Open is the last calendar Grand Slam of the season. In 2022, players will meet from Monday August 29 to Sunday September 11 at Flushing Meadows to compete in the US Open.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport will broadcast the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

During the fortnight of the US Open (August 29 - September 11), all the results of the men's and women's tables will be available live and in full on L'Internaute.com.

Winner of Wimbledon in 2022, Novak Djokovic does not yet know if he will be able to play the US Open this season from August 29 to September 11. After missing the Australian Open at the start of the season due to non-vaccination against Covid-19, history will repeat itself for the 7th in the world. Indeed, government rules in the United States prevent him from entering the country and therefore from playing the US Open (August 29 - September 11). Some tennis personalities have already pleaded the cause of "Djoko" like John McEnroe on ESPN: "Politicians interfere way too much! It was already the case in Australia; Let this guy come to the United States and play the US Open. Come on! This is all ridiculous."

Texas Senator Drew Springer spoke about Novak Djokovic's ban from entering American territory and playing the US Open. He took the opportunity to point out certain dysfunctions in the policy of Joe Biden, the President of the United States of America: "Biden forbids Djokovic from coming to the United States to play at the US Open, but other hand, allows millions of unvaccinated illegal immigrants from Mexico to cross the border. I ask the question: What is one more unvaccinated person?"

