US Open 2022: dates, tables, Garcia... All the matches

US OPEN. The draw for the US Open 2022 took place this Thursday, August 25, without Novak Djokovic, forfeited due to his non-vaccination.

After the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, it's time for the last Grand Slam tournament of the year with the US Open. This year, the tournament will take place without the Serbian Novak Djokovic, banned from entering the United States due to his non-vaccination against Covid 19. On the other hand, unlike Wimbledon, Russian players can play in the tournament.

The draw for the main draws took place on Thursday 25 August. Among the men, a potential round of 16 Medvedev-Kyrgios, and an Alcaraz / Nadal in the same part of the table are the facts to remember. In women, we will follow our French Caroline Garcia, winner in Cincinnati who will start against a qualified before facing, potentially, Maria Sakari in the round of 16.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport will broadcast the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

During the fortnight of the US Open (August 29 - September 11), all the results of the men's and women's tables will be available live and in full on L'Internaute.com.

