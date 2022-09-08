US Open 2022: Alcaraz in the semi-finals after a crazy match, the results

US OPEN. In the night in France and until the early morning, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner offered an incredible match.

[Updated September 8, 2022 9:10 AM] A new generation US Open and it feels good! Without Nadal, Djokovic and of course Roger Federer who we cannot forget, the young generation shines for this last Grand Slam of the year. At the end of an incredible match, the Spaniard Carlos Alacaraz qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament after his victory in the quarter-final against the Italian Sinner, in five sets (6-3,6-7, 6-7.7-5.6-3). He will find the American Tiafoe, who defeated Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 and very solid against Rublev this Wednesday, September 7 to reach his first career semi-final.

On the women's side, the world number 1 Iga Swiatek played her role against the American Pegula to reach the last four of this US Open. She will face world number 6 Sabalenka. On the program this Thursday, September 8, the first women's semi-final with the French Caroline Garcia who faces the Tunisian Ons Jabeur for a qualification in the final.

During the fortnight of the US Open (August 29 - September 11), all the results of the men's and women's tables will be available live and in full on L'Internaute.com.

After the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, the US Open is the last calendar Grand Slam of the season. The players started the tournament on Monday August 29th and will finish it on Sunday September 11th at Flushing Meadows to compete in the US Open.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport broadcasts the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

Here are the men's US Open records for the past 15 years: