US Open 2022: Alcaraz against Ruud in the final, Swiatek - Jabeur on the program

US OPEN. The 2022 US Open final will also crown the future world number 1 between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz.

A new Grand Slam winner and new world number 1, this is what awaits tennis fans for the men's final of the US Open 2022. Facing Karen Khachanov and despite a lost set, Casper Ruud was dominant on the whole of the meeting and will play this Sunday the second Grand Slam final of his season after Roland-Garros.

In front of him, Carlos Alcaraz. After another incredible match, the Spaniard defeated American Tiafoe in five sets to contest the first Grand Slam final of his career. "It was amazing for me. I think I played very well against Frances (Tiafoe), who played at a very high level the last two weeks. It's a great feeling to be in the final, to have won this match in 4:20. Physically, I feel very good. I'm a bit tired, of course, but I feel good. I'm just very, very happy. I think back to the child I was ten years ago who was dreaming of the moment I'm living. You have to pursue your dreams. Hard work always pays off. You can see right now that all the work I've done is paying off."

Tonight, the women's final is on the program with Iga Swiatek against Ons Jabeur. A real challenge for the world number 1. "There are a lot of challenges! She's a really, really solid player, now 2nd in the Race, coming out of a final at Wimbledon, not having received any points for that. It shows how much progress she's made. she's accomplished. She's got a different game to most players, she's got a lot of touch. All that mixed together, it just makes for a tough opponent and that's why our matches are usually physical and really close. It's going to be a great battle.

During the fortnight of the US Open (August 29 - September 11), all the results of the men's and women's tables will be available live and in full on L'Internaute.com.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport broadcasts the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

